Madera Fuels will locate operations in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The recycling company Madera Fuels will location material collection and processing operations in the City of Vicksburg. The $4.859 million project will create 30 jobs in the city.

“We are excited to welcome and support Madera Fuels as they open their operations in our city. Their company vision and business model will create a number of positive impacts for our community and state including high paying jobs, local and state taxes, reduction of pollution, and the reuse of previously abandoned real estate. It is a total win-win situation,” said Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs.

Officials said Madera Fuels converts non-recyclable waste into reusable fuel. The company’s Vicksburg facility, which includes 300,000 square feet of warehousing space, will aggregate, sort/separate, blend and recycle various commercial waste products to produce a consistent thermal feedstock.

The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) is providing assistance for infrastructure improvements.

“Mississippi has welcomed a number of economic development wins to the state so far this year, and the announcement that Madera Fuels is creating 30 new jobs by opening recycling operations in Vicksburg continues that upward trend. The MDA team and our partners at the Warren County Port Commission and Entergy have been hard at work securing this successful project for our state, and their dedication to to building a stronger economy through community and economic development once again pays off for the people of Mississippi,” said MDA Interim Executive Director Laura Hipp.

Madera Fuels plans to fill the 30 new jobs over the next three years.