Madison and Rankin counties receive $2.8 million infrastructure investment

Local
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced on Wednesday that Madison and Rankin Counties will be awarded $2.8 million for the Bob Anthony Parkway Relocation Project.

The Trump Administration is investing $1 billion in American infrastructure through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Transportation Discretionary Grants program.

“This Administration is making significant investments in infrastructure, and this $1 billion in BUILD grants will repair, rebuild, and revitalize transportation systems across America,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.

The Bob Anthony Parkway Relocation Project completes remaining environmental studies and preliminary engineering needed to relocate an existing 3.1-mile segment of Bob Anthony Parkway.

