Madison Central receives national recognition for Academy of Engineering

Pictured: PLTW Director of School Engagement Sherry Worsham, Madison Central Principal Sean Brewer, engineering teacher Cam Ogletree, aerospace engineering teacher David Wilbanks, Superintendent Charlotte Seals, MCHS Academy of Engineering Director Michelle Robinson, biomedical interventions teacher Betsy Sullivan, Assistant Superintendent Edith Mitchell, Assistant Principal Mary Edwards, and MCS Director of Career and Technical Education and Career Academies Blaise King. (Courtesy: Madison Co. School District)

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison Central High School has been recognized as a 2020-2021 Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School. According to officials, the high school is the first in Mississippi to be honored with the distinction which highlights the best of STEM and career learning programs.

The Academy of Engineering students engage in collaborative, real-life activities such as creating apps for mobile devices, designing alternative energy power systems, and creating circuits for security systems. They have also designed insulation from recyclable materials, designed and tested new composites for airplane wings, created a topographical map from remote data, and even programmed a material sorter for recycling center.

“It is a great honor to recognize Madison Central’s Engineering Academy for their unwavering commitment to provide students with an excellent educational experience despite the unusual circumstances and unique challenges that the COVID19 pandemic presented to the educational landscape this past year,” said Dr. Vince Bertram, President and CEO of PLTW. “They should be very proud of their achievements in unlocking their students’ potential and equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in life beyond the classroom no matter what career path they choose.”

In Madison County Schools, Project Lead the Way STEM programming is included in elementary, middle, and high schools to help students learn to create, communicate, and collaborate.