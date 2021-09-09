Madison Central to recognize first responders at 9/11 memorial event

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Students and teachers at Madison Central High School will recognized and honor first responders at a 9/11 memorial event on Friday, September 10.

They will gather near the flagpole on campus at 8:35 a.m. Madison Fire, Madison Police, EMS and other first responders are invited to attend.

More than 40 Madison Central Air Force Junior ROTC cadets, along with their leader Lt. Col. Randy McCalip USAF (ret), will be on hand as the color guard lowers the flag to half-staff while taps will be played in memory of those who lost their lives on September 11th, 2001.

Cadet Col. Irene Bishop will make opening and closing remarks, with the program concluding at 9:00 a.m.