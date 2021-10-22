Madison County man wins $70K Mississippi Match 5 jackpot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Madison County man one the $70,000 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot after receiving a free ticket.

Leaders with the Mississippi Lottery Corporation said the man played one set of numbers for a week. After cashing in his winners, he received nine free tickets. One of the free tickets matched all five numbers for the Thursday, October 21 drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at Sprint Mart #127 on Highway 49 North in Flora.

The jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is an estimated $108 million, while Sunday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $86 million. The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot has reset to $50,000 for Saturday’s drawing.