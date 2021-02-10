Madison County Schools to host speed networking career fair

Local
Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Madison County School District is hosting a Speed Networking
District-Wide Career Fair on Thursday, February 25. The event is to allow candidates to meet principals from 23 campuses and share their interest in joining the Madison County Schools.

Those who are interested in a wide array of jobs, from teaching and administration to food service,
transportation, and substitute teaching, are invited and encouraged to attend.

Safety precautions such as temperature checks, plexiglass dividers, and social distancing will be enforced. Masked face-to-face visits will be brief.

The Career Fair will be held at Ridgeland High School from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories