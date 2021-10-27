Madison County woman arrested for SNAP fraud

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Madison County woman has been arrested for SNAP fraud after an investigation by the Investigations Division of the Mississippi Department of Human Service (MDHS).

According to investigators, Sabrina Catchings received an over issuance of SNAP benefits in the amount of $30,954. They said she fraudulently received benefits for failure to report income and household composition accurately.

The case was turned over to the Madison County District Attorney to be presented to the Grand Jury for criminal prosecution. An indictment for Catchings was secured on September 24, 2021. Catchings later turned herself in to MDHS and Madison County officials on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

“This investigation and ultimate prosecution demonstrates the controls we have in place to identify, investigate, and eliminate fraud in our programs,” MDHS Executive Director Robert G. “Bob” Anderson said. “This is also a great example of cooperation between our county office, investigations team, and local law enforcement.”