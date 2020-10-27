Madison officer injured after chase leads to crash in Jackson

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two suspects were arrested and two are wanted after a chased ended in a crash in Madison on Monday, October 26.

According to Madison police, officers responded to a fight at a home in the Northplace Subdivision just before 5:00 p.m. When they arrived, four suspects involved in the fight fled in a 2008 red Nissan Altima.

Investigators said the vehicle traveled west on Highway 463 and then south onto Highland Colony Parkway. The suspects then went west onto Lake Castle Road and south onto North Livingston Road into Ridgeland.

Police learned during the pursuit that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Jackson. The suspects continued south on Livingston Road into Jackson and crashed near Post Oak Road. Police said a patrol car also crashed at the scene.

After crashing, the suspects ran away. Two of them were captured, and the other two remain at large.

As a result of the crash, the officer involved, as well as one of the suspects, were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. There were no other injuries or property damage as a result of the pursuit.

The two male subjects apprehended are juveniles and are not being identified at this time. Numerous charges are pending on both subjects including receiving stolen property and felony fleeing. Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues into the pursuit and original fight.

