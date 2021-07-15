Madison Police Department seeks advanced accreditation

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Madison Police Department announced a team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) will examine the department’s policies, procedures, management and operations.

Officials hope the to gain advanced accreditation. The department has been previously accredited since November 2002.

Agency personnel and members of the community will be able to offer comments at a public information session on Monday, July 26, 2021, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The session will be conducted virtually via Zoom. The Zoom meeting ID is 827 2886 2379, and the Zoom meeting passcode is 710088.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can still provide comments by calling 601-500-2831 on Monday, July 26, 2021, between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Leaders said telephone and online public information comments will be limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA standards.

If you wish to submit written comments about the police department, write to: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA), 1357 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155. Comments may also be submitted by email to calea@calea.org.