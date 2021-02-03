Madison woman pulls herself out of depression with new hobby

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – For many, baking can be a fun pass-time, or even therapeutic.

Chini Chatterjee said she found herself at an all time low at the beginning of the lockdown phase of the coronavirus pandemic. She said watching her son study and her husband work from home was tedious for her as she sank into a funk.

She pulled herself out of it, right in the comfort of her own quarantine in Madison, and ChiniCrafts bakery was born. These are no average desserts.

“I make themed cakes and people really love it,” Chatterjee said. “I get compliments like, ‘The cake looks good but it tastes even better!’ That’s the best thing.”

Catterjee said that her new passion has given her life more meaning than it has ever had before. She said she has plans to expand when the pandemic eventually comes to a close.

“I want to start a small place where kids can come and have parties. Small kids, I can teach them something.”