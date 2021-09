PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies with the narcotics division arrested a man after finding 118 grams of marijuana inside a home.

They served a search warrant at the home on Cunnigen Street in Magnolia on Thursday, August 26. During the search, they found 118 grams of marijuana, a firearm and various ammunitions.

Investigators arrested Angus Armstrong. He has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm.