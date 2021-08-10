Magnolia man arrested on attempted murder charge in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man on an attempted murder charge.

Investigators said they received a call from the Southwest Regional Medical Center emergency room about a patient who had been shot on Monday, August 9. The victim, Thomas Coney, allegedly told deputies 22-year-old Deadrian Lee, of Magnolia, attempted to enter his home by force.

When Lee could not enter the home, he allegedly went to his vehicle to retrieve a rifle. Investigators said he fired into the home multiple times, shooting Coney in the right had. Lee left the scene after the shooting.

According to deputies, Lee was later found at a home on Magnolia-Progress Road and arrested without incident. Investigators said they recovered the weapon from Lee’s vehicle, and he was booked into the Pike County Jail.

Lee has been charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied residence. Deputies said Lee was currently out of jail on an indictment for possession of more than 10 dosage units but less than 20 dosage units of methamphetamine.