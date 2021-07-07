Man accused of breaking into Natchez Powersports

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested a man for breaking into a business early Tuesday morning. The break-in happened at Natchez Powersports on U.S. 61 North near Highway 98.

According to the Natchez Democrat, deputies responded to the business after an alarm was activated. When they arrived, they found the suspect inside the business and several four-wheelers with the lights on.

Deputies determined the suspect, 19-year-old Darreonte Glover, broke into the building through a window. He was arrested without incident.

Investigators said Glover took money from the cash register, and deputies found it while searching his pockets. He was taken to the Adams County Jail and charged with burglary of a commercial building.