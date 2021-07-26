Man accused of killing two Brookhaven police officers appears in court

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of capital murder in the deaths of two Brookhaven police officers appeared in the Lincoln County Circuit Court on Monday, July 26.

According to the Daily Leader, the defense attorney for Marquis Flowers told the judge his team was awaiting reports from experts on several matters and had not yet responded to a pretrial questionnaire from District Attorney Dee Bates.

Bates said the questionnaire was the only thing he had submitted to the defense and requested the court set a September date to hear from the defense. The judge and attorneys agreed to a final motions hearing on Tuesday, September 14.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin November 8, 2021. A jury will be selected from Lafayette County. The trial venue will be the Pike County Circuit Court in Magnolia.

Flowers was charged with two counts of capital murder in the deaths of Officer James White and Cpl. Zach Moak in 2018.