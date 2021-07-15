Man accused of shooting FBI agent in Jackson formally charged

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The man who was arrested for allegedly shooting an FBI agent in Jackson was indicted in the case. A federal court indicted Demario Cotton, 38, on Tuesday, July 13.

Cotton has been charged with assault, resisting or impeding a federal law enforcement officer and using/carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

According to investigators, Cotton shot the FBI agent on Saturday, June 26. According to Jackson Police Officer Sam Brown, a traffic stop was being conducted in the area of Oaklawn and El Paso Street around 11:00 p.m. when Cotton opened fire on officers, hitting an FBI agent and fled the scene.

Cotton was later arrested in Jackson on June 30.