Man accused of shooting FBI agent in Jackson formally charged

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Demario Cotton

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The man who was arrested for allegedly shooting an FBI agent in Jackson was indicted in the case. A federal court indicted Demario Cotton, 38, on Tuesday, July 13.

Cotton has been charged with assault, resisting or impeding a federal law enforcement officer and using/carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

According to investigators, Cotton shot the FBI agent on Saturday, June 26. According to Jackson Police Officer Sam Brown, a traffic stop was being conducted in the area of Oaklawn and El Paso Street around 11:00 p.m. when Cotton opened fire on officers, hitting an FBI agent and fled the scene.

Cotton was later arrested in Jackson on June 30.

Indictment for Demario CottonDownload

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories