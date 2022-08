JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing a car from Enterprise Car Rental.

Officials with the Jackson Police Department said the man stole a black 2021 Toyota RAV4 from the store location at 5475 Executive Place. They said he scouted the parking lot before taking the Toyota. The tag on the car reads MAL 3005.

Anyone with information about the man can call the Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477.