Man charged with murder after remains of Jackson woman found

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man in connection to the death of a 19-year-old Jackson woman.

Jimel Smith, 21, has been charged with murder in the death of Priddy Jackson. Police believe Jackson was killed before she was reported missing last week.

Priddy Jackson

According to Officer Sam Brown, human remains were located on New Ground Road in Leake County recently.

The Hinds County coroner said the remains are believed to be those of Jackson. However, the identity of the remains will need to be confirmed through dental records or DNA.

Police said Smith surrendered himself to investigators.