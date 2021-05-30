Man dead after car crashes into tree in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mendenhall man was involved in a deadly car collision Sunday morning in Simpson County, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP).

MHP responded to the one-vehicle accident located about one mile south of Merritt Road in Simpson County. The driver, 40-year-old William Clark, was traveling northbound on Highway 43 when he suffered a medical emergency and left the roadway colliding with a tree.

Clark was pronounced dead at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

The accident remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

