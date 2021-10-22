Man dies after being shot inside vehicle near Fortification Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Friday morning.

According to investigators, 20-year-old Jordan Walker was shot multiple times inside a vehicle. The vehicle crashed near Fortification Street.

Police said Walker was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson where he died from his injuries.

At this time, no suspects are in custody. Police are working to determine the motive for the shooting.

If you have any information, contact Jackson police at (601) 960-1278 or call Crime Stoppers at (601) 354-TIPS (8477).