JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed. The shooting happened on Highland Drive near Raymond Road on Thursday, July 30.

Officer Sam Brown said the 31-year-old victim was dropped off at Merit Health Central and was later lifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC). He died from his injuries Friday morning.

The victim has not been identified at this time. This is the 84th homicide in the City of Jackson for 2021.