MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has died after an officer-involved shooting in Madison County on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland identified the man as Calvin Robinson, 52.

The officer-involved shooting happened near US 51 and Yandell Road in Gluckstadt. Madison County deputies responded to a domestic dispute involving a man and a woman.

The case is now being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI).