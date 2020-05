JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a deadly shooting after a man crashed his vehicle into a utility pole.

The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 22, in the 1800 block of Hospital Drive. The victim, who has been identified as 51-year-old Brian Houser, died at the scene.

Police said the location of the actual shooting is undetermined. There are no suspects at this time.