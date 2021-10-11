Man dies in single-car crash in Copiah County

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died during a single-car crash on Highway 28 near Barlow Road Sunday morning.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the crash happened just before 2:00 a.m. A 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling eastbound on the highway when it left the road and hit a tree.

The victim was identified as 29-year-old Lee A. Hedrick, of Pattison. He died at the scene.

Investigators said Hedrick was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, which is still under investigation by MHP.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories