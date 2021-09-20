Man drowns after falling from Natchez State Park pier

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – On Saturday, a Natchez man died in a possible drowning at Natchez State Park. According to the Natchez Democrat, Adams County Coroner James Lee pronounced Eric Minor, 27, dead at 10:00 p.m.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten told the newspaper emergency services were dispatched to a lake at the state park at 8:00 p.m. Saturday. The caller said a person had fallen from the pier into the lake, and they were having trouble locating him.

“They made contact with the caller and she stated that she and (Minor) were sitting on the pier. She had her back turned and he apparently slipped and fell off the pier and he couldn’t swim, When he hit the water, she jumped up and dove in and tried to save him but was unsuccessful,” explained Patten.

The Natchez Fire Department, game wardens and Search and Rescue were called and were able to locate Minor’s body.