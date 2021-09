JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man’s body was found inside the trunk of a vehicle on Wednesday, September 8.

According to Officer Sam Brown, the 34-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 12:30 p.m. on Pine Lawn Place.

The victim has not been identified at this time. Police have not released any information about a possible motive or suspect.

This is the 103rd homicide in the City of Jackson for 2021.