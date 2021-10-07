Man found not guilty in death of Natchez artist

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – An Adams County murder suspect has been found not guilty in the death of 54-year-old James Henry Williams, a Natchez folk artist, in 2019.

According to the Natchez Democrat, a jury found 46-year-old Arthur Moore not guilty in Williams’ death after deliberation on Wednesday, October 7.

Moore faced a murder charge after Williams was found dead at his home on Rankin Street in Natchez. Investigators said Moore killed Williams after a fight between Moore and Williams’ brother. However, jurors did not agree.

Moore went on the run after the crime, but he was arrested in Natchez two months later.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories