JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man was shot early Wednesday morning.

According to investigators, the victim was shot while driving on Highway 80. Police believe the shots came from another vehicle. A second man in the victim’s car was not injured.

The victim was taken to the hospital just after 1:00 a.m. At last check, the victim was in critical condition. He has not been identified.

Police currently do not have a suspect or motive in the case.