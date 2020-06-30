Man in critical condition after shooting on Terry Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot early Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Terry Road.
Investigators said the victim was shot in the upper body and taken to the hospital. At last check, he was listed in critical condition.
There’s no word on a suspect at this time.
