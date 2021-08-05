Man in custody after wife found dead in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Jefferson County deputies arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife. The incident happened at a home on Matthews Lane on Thursday, August 5, according to Sheriff James Bailey.

Investigators said it’s unclear what happened between 62-year-old Katie M. Carradine and her husband, 55-year-old Jimmie Carradine.

Deputies said Jimmie arrived at the sheriff’s office just before 7:00 a.m. and was driving Katie’s vehicle. He allegedly told one of the dispatchers that, “he had lost it,” but did not provide any information on Katie’s condition. When investigators asked Jimmie about her, he stated he did not know if she was hurt or dead.

Sheriff Bailey and deputies responded to Katie’s location, and they found her body inside their home.

Jimmie was arrested and charges are pending on the outcome of the cause of death.