Man injured after being shot in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened at Martin Luther King Jr. Street and Concord Avenue after 3:00 p.m.

According to the Natchez Democrat, officers found a vehicle with bullet holes on it and blood inside. The victim, Kelvin Abraham, was taken to Merit Health Natchez for treatment. There’s no word on his condition at this time.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said investigators are still working to identify a possible suspect.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact Natchez police at 601-442-3930, or you can leave an anonymous tip by calling Southwest Mississippi Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442-5001 or by downloading the P3 app using any mobile device.