Man injured in Yazoo City apartment shooting

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police are working to find a suspect after a man was shot at an apartment complex on Tuesday, October 5.

According to the Yazoo Herald, the shooting happened after 4:00 pm. at Broadmoor Village Apartments. Detective Nolan Warrington, with the Yazoo City Police Department said, the victim and the suspect were not there when officers arrived.

Warrington said the victim drove himself to the hospital after he was shot multiple times. The suspect was also injured in the shooting, but police are still working to find him.

Investigators believe a fight between the victim and suspect started inside a vehicle. They said the suspect got out of the vehicle and fired shots at the victim. The victim also returned fire and hit the suspect.

“Attempts were made to airlift the victim to a Jackson hospital,” Warrington said. “Weather posed an issue, and we are not sure if he was ever airlifted. But he was being transferred to a Jackson hospital.”

No other injuries were reported.