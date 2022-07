JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was killed after being hit by a car on Interstate 55 South Frontage Road in Jackson on Saturday, July 9.

Jackson police said the crash happened around the 4700 block of the road just after 12:00 a.m. The vehicle involved reportedly left the scene after hitting the man.

Anyone with information about the crime can call the Jackson Police Department Accident Investigations Unit at (601-960-1353) or Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477.