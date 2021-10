NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police arrested a man who officers found swimming in the Mississippi River Friday afternoon.

The Natchez Democrat reported Robert Morace, 44, struggled with three police officers while they pulled him to shore. On Monday, Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said Morace had been arrested for public drunkenness after receiving medical attention.

Davis told the newspaper Morace was being held at the Adams County Jail until he received a mental evaluation.