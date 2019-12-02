Missing man found; in custody of Waynesboro Police

UPDATE: The man reported missing in Waynesboro has been found safe and is in police custody.

Police said an investigation is being conducted into the alleged robbery at this time.

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Waynesboro Police Department is looking for a man after being reported missing by family members.

Devon Kenyon Everett, 34, has not been seen since November 24.

A family member says Everett was heard from via phone. He told the family member about people trying to beat him and rob him at home.

After hearing the information, family members rushed to Everett’s home and did not find him there.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, Everett originally hales from New Orleans, LA, and also has Family in Iowa & Atlanta, GA. Family members were contacted from those areas, but they reported they have not heard from Everett.

Foul play has not been ruled out at this time.

Contact Waynesboro PD Investigators Lt. Don Hopkins or Inv. Jerome Jackson at E911 Dispatch 601-735-2323 or Waynesboro PD at 601-735-3192 if anyone has seen or has information on the disappearance of Devon Kenyon Everett.