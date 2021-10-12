Man sentenced in connection to death of Jackson pastor

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man who was charged in the January 2019 death of Pastor Anthony Longino in Jackson has been sentenced to serve 40 years in prison with 10 years suspended.

Morgan Quinn will also have five years of supervised probation in the custody of the Mississippi Department
of Corrections.

He was initially charged with capital murder, which was reduced to second degree murder and aggravated assault.

According to Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens, Quinn was also sentenced to 20 years for the aggravated assault charge which will run concurrently.

