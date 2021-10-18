Man sentenced to 70 years in connection to Adams County homicide

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been sentenced to 70 years in prison in connection to a 2018 homicide in Adams County.

On October 15, a jury found Darnell Stevenson guilty for his role in the murder of Lewis Jackson, III. He was also found guilty of aggravated assault of Joshua Beamer and Alicia Mason and a drive-by shooting at Holiday Apartments.

Adams County District Attorney Shameca Collins said, “I am glad to give some comfort to the Jackson family. Mr. Jackson was very active in the lives of his five young children and was gunned down walking out of an apartment. Mr. Beamer and Ms. Mason were in their bed when their apartment was riddled with gunfire from an assault rifle. No one should have to live in fear in their own home. I would like to thank the men and women of the Natchez Police Department for doing a great job and Judge Blackwell for handing out an appropriate sentence for such an atrocious crime.”