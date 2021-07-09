Man sentenced to life in prison for 2018 homicide in Jackson

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused in a 2018 homicide in the City of Jackson was found guilty of capital murder and armed robbery on Friday.

According to Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens, Judge Adrienne Wooten sentenced Gino Washington to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole for capital murder and 30 years for armed robbery.

Investigators said Washington lured Aaron Hancock and Kayla Gilmore behind an abandoned home at the corner of Bailey Avenue and Maple Street on July 8, 2018. Washington shot and killed Hancock and got away in Gilmore’s vehicle with her possessions inside.

Washington was arrested by U.S. Marshals.