Man shot and killed during robbery on Roland Avenue in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a deadly shooting after a man was found outside a home.

The incident happened in the 400 block of Roland Avenue just before 7:30 a.m. Investigators said the victim was shot multiple times.

There are no suspects at this time, and the victim has not been identified. Police believe robbery was the motive for the shooting.

