Man shot, killed at Best Value Inn in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened at the Best Value Inn off of I-55 around 4:30 p.m. According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, the unidentified victim was shot multiple times.

A witness told police they heard shots fired from upstairs and saw the suspect, who had matted dreads, leaving the scene in a dark gray Jeep Cherokee. It appears the victim knew the suspect.

So far, no arrests have been made. If you have any information about the shooting, call Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).