Man shot & killed while standing in Jackson driveway

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed while standing in a driveway. The shooting happened around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 22, in the 1800 block of Lincoln Avenue.

The victim, who was identified as 23-year-old Demarco Travis, was shot multiple times. Travis was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) where he died of his injuries.

Police believe the suspects were seen driving a white Honda Accord. They said the front passenger was wearing a clown mask and started shooting.



If you have any information about this investigation, call Jackson police at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477).