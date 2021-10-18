Man shot while at traffic light on Northside Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a shooting that happened on Northside Drive near Methodist Home Road Monday night.

According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, one man was shot at the traffic light and a teen was shot in the wrist while pumping gas near the intersection.

Hearn said a woman’s vehicle was also shot into near the location. The woman was able to drive down the street, and she stopped at a Family Dollar store. She was not shot, but she was injured due to broken glass.

Police have not released any additional information at this time.