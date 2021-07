JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the suspects wanted on a capital murder charge has been arrested in Canton. Authorities confirmed Deangelo Jackson, 21 was arrested on Wednesday.

U.S. Marshals confirmed Dezmon Clinton, 15, was arrested in Jackson. He was also wanted for capital murder.

Deangelo Jackson (Courtesy: Crime Stoppers)

Dezmon Clinton (Courtesy: Crime Stoppers)

They were both wanted in connection to the death of 32-year-old Brendan Stuckey. He was shot and killed on Sunset Drive in May 2021.