Man turns himself in after woman shot, killed in Adams County

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested a man for allegedly killing the mother of his child.

Deputies said they received a call just after 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 14, from a neighbor who said they heard shots fired at a home on Country Club Drive. They also saw a body lying on the ground.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim, 25-year-old Devonica Hammett, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest.

During the investigations, deputies discovered Hammett had been in a verbal altercation over the phone with her child’s father, 28-year-old Devonte M. Jackson. They said Jackson later shot and killed Hammett at the home on Country Club Drive.

Deputies said Jackson later turned himself in before 9:30 a.m. on Saturday and gave a full confession. The weapon believed to be used in the incident was also recovered.

Jackson is currently being held at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. He has been charged with murder.