Man wanted after confrontation with Vicksburg police

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man is wanted after escaping from authorities on Sunday, July 25. According to Vicksburg Daily News, police received a call about a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex near Lake HIll Drive.

When one of the officers was driving to the scene, he spotted the suspect’s vehicle. He attempted to stop the vehicle, but it did not stop until other officers arrived at the scene.

Chief Penny Jones said when the other officers arrived, they attempted to arrest Timothy Jones, 29. During the struggle, officers were able to get one cuff on Jones. One of the officers attempted to tase the suspect, but the taser hit one of the other officers.

Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Department/Vicksburg Daily News

According to Chief Jones, the suspect was able to run into a nearby wooded area. If you know where he is located, contact Vicksburg police.