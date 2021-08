BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police are working to find the suspect who robbed the Walgreens on Brookway Boulevard Wednesday morning.

According to the Daily Leader, the man entered the store and demanded the cashier give him what they had. No weapon was displayed during the robbery, and the suspect got away with $200.

Courtesy: Brookhaven police

Police believe the man got away in a small gray car. If you know who the suspect is, contact Brookhaven police at 601-833-2424.