Man wanted for questioning in connection to Walthall County homicide

WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Walthall County deputies are searching for a man, who is wanted for questioning in connection to a possible homicide.
Deputies responded to the scene on Kirkland Road in Tylertown around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21. They found Chad Bryant dead from a gunshot wound.
Investigators are working to locate Yerby Hughes, 44, who is wanted for questioning in the case. If you know where he is, call 911.
Deputies believe Hughes may be in a white single-cab Ford F-150, possibly bearing a Walthall County plate.