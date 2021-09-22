Man wanted for questioning in connection to Walthall County homicide

WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Walthall County deputies are searching for a man, who is wanted for questioning in connection to a possible homicide.

Deputies responded to the scene on Kirkland Road in Tylertown around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21. They found Chad Bryant dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators are working to locate Yerby Hughes, 44, who is wanted for questioning in the case. If you know where he is, call 911.

Yerby Hughes (Courtesy: Walthall County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Walthall County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Walthall County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies believe Hughes may be in a white single-cab Ford F-150, possibly bearing a Walthall County plate.