Man wanted for questioning in Walthall County homicide in custody

WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Following a search led by the Walthall County Sheriff’s Office and local law enforcement agencies, Yerby Hughes is now in custody.

According to Walthall County Sherriff’s Office, Hughes was found Thursday morning hiding in an abandoned shed near a cemetery on Highway 27 South. He was immediately taken into custody and transported to the Walthall County jail.

Walthall County deputies are searching for a man, who is wanted for questioning in connection to a possible homicide.

Deputies responded to the scene on Kirkland Road in Tylertown around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21. They found Chad Bryant dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators are working to locate Yerby Hughes, 44, who is wanted for questioning in the case. If you know where he is, call 911.

Deputies believe Hughes may be in a white single-cab Ford F-150, possibly bearing a Walthall County plate.