Man wanted for robbing Warren County convenience store

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County deputies are working to find the man who robbed a convenience store Monday night.

The Vicksburg Post reported the incident happened at a convenience store at the corner of Culkin and Freetown Roads around 9:00 a.m.

According to investigators, the suspect was wearing a hoodie and a mask when he entered the store. He got away with a small amount of money.

If you have any information about the robbery, contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).