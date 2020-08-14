Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

Man wanted for Terry Road store burglary in Jackson

Local
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is searching for a man accused of burglarizing a local business.

The burglary happened in the 2900 block of Terry Road in July 2020.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories