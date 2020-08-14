Man wanted for Terry Road store burglary in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is searching for a man accused of burglarizing a local business.
The burglary happened in the 2900 block of Terry Road in July 2020.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
