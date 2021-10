JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify a man who tried to rob a woman last week.

Police said the incident happened in the 1000 block of Poplar Boulevard. The man ran away from the scene and was later spotted on surveillance video in the area.

#JPD needs help identifying a male who attempted to rob a female in the 1000 block of Poplar Blvd. on last week. Suspect fled and was later captured on a surveillance cam in the area. Anyone with info, contact #CrimeStopper at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or https://t.co/anPvkJHlFk. pic.twitter.com/KAFgv1egkN — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) October 11, 2021

If you can identify the man, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).